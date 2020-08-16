Deputy superintendent of Wichita Public Schools leaving district

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools’s Deputy Superintendent Tiffinie Irving is leaving the district, according to board members.

Sheril Logan, Wichita School Board president, said this was a long time planned decision even before COVID-19.

Irving has been deputy superintendent since 2018. She’s also served as a teacher and principal, among other positions, in the district.

