Advertisement

Deputy superintendent of Wichita Public Schools leaving district

Dr. Tiffinie Irving
Dr. Tiffinie Irving(USD 259)
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools’s Deputy Superintendent Tiffinie Irving is leaving the district, according to board members.

Sheril Logan, Wichita School Board president, said this was a long time planned decision even before COVID-19.

Irving has been deputy superintendent since 2018. She’s also served as a teacher and principal, among other positions, in the district.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police investigate homicide in southwest Wichita

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Carolina Loera
The Wichita Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Wichita.

News

Police investigate shooting involving 5-year-old

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
The Wichita Police Department is investigating a Saturday evening shooting involving a juvenile.

News

Wichita cafe with ties to Lebanon helps in Beirut explosion relief

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

MIAA athletes react to suspended fall sports

Updated: 20 hours ago
Area MIAA student-athletes respond to news of suspended fall sports season.

Latest News

News

MIAA athletes react to suspended fall sports

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Bar, night club owners hoping to reopen after county order expires in a week

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
This could be the last Saturday night bars and night clubs are closed in Wichita.

News

Bar, night club owners hoping to reopen after county order expires in a week

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Minor injuries reported after car crashes into W. Wichita home

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT

Forecast

Severe storms possible Saturday evening

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Storms could become severe in western Kansas Saturday evening.

Disposable masks

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT