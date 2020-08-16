Helpful tips, tricks, and where to find kids face masks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new item on parent’s back to school shopping list this year: face masks.

KWCH 12 tested out a few options for you to see which ones would be best for your kids when they start heading back to school.

Cloth masks

Cost: $4 (two-pack)

Where bought: Target

What kids thought: Cloth masks didn’t fit well on the younger kids. Mask also has a metal strip to help it stay on their face.

Disposable

Cost: $9.99 (10-pack)

Where bought: Walgreens

What kids thought: Not their favorite and were easily breakable, but did fit their face.

Neck gaiter

Cost: $12.99 (four-pack)

Where bought: Amazon

What kids thought: Some of the kids enjoyed the masks, and the entertainment that came with it, but it also had sizing issues for some.

Helpful tips:

- Some masks aren’t made to be put in the dryer, causing them to shrink and make them not usable

- Before your kids return to school, practice wearing the masks around the house so they can get used to it

- Clean your mask or use a new, clean one every day

More helpful tips on mask hygiene can be found here, and tips for teaching kids to wear a mask can be found here.

Shop local for your mask:

Recently, KWCH’s Shane Konicki checked out some local places that make or customize masks. Here’s a few that offer kids masks.

Wicked Stitch ICT:

Wicked Stitch offers kids face masks that can also be customized with different designs. Search their online shop at: wickedstitchict.com.

Tightwrapz:

Tightwrapz offers kids face masks with unique designs. Shop their online store at tightwrapz.com.

Kechi Quilt Impressions:

Kechi Quilt Impressions offers family packs to make your own masks. The kit comes with instructions on how to put the masks together. The kits can be found on their online store at kechiquilt.com.

