Advertisement

MIAA athletes react to suspended fall sports

Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The MIAA is the latest to cancel or postpone its fall sports season because of COVID-19 concerns.

Several recent high school grads so close to conquering their lifelong dreams of playing college football express how they feel about not having a fall season.

Freshman wide receiver at Ft. Hays State Alex Schremmer said, “Everything just seemed so good going on, we were doing everything right and then everybody got here and I guess they just took us out of it.”

Schremmer, also a Great Bend grad, was in Hays all summer going through workouts and position drills. He says everything was smooth sailing until people started moving into the dorms.

Trevion Mitchell, a freshman defensive back at Ft. Hays State said, “We can’t really practice or lift anymore. Then we found out yesterday that they canceled the season so everyone is pretty disappointed about that. Then we got tested.”

Mitchell, also a former Maize South player, said he’ll always look back on this time in his life and be slightly disappointed.

“I feel like the virus has taken so much away from our graduating class like prom, we didn’t even get a graduation, things like that. And now they’ve canceled football for us,” said Mitchell.

“Everybody’s ready for football season to start up, that’s what leads everybody into their weekends,” said Schremmer. “And then hearing that news, you don’t really have anything to look forward to during this fall.”

Newman University’s women’s soccer team is another program affected by the MIAA’s decision to cancel fall sports until 2021 due to COVID concerns. In less than three weeks, the Jest were supposed to take this field to play their first competition of the season.

“It just sucks knowing that we can’t play something that we’ve all worked for or played every single year since we were little kids,” said Mitchell.

Freshman defensive back at Ft. Hays State, Jared Givens said, “It was more expected seeing the cases rise in this state and in other states. I just expected it to be postponed.”

Former Wichita Northwest player, Givens said all he can do now is focus on school and wait for answers on the spring season.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wichita cafe with ties to Lebanon helps in Beirut explosion relief

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

MIAA athletes react to suspended fall sports

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

Bar, night club owners hoping to reopen after county order expires in a week

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Grant DeMars
This could be the last Saturday night bars and night clubs are closed in Wichita.

News

Bar, night club owners hoping to reopen after county order expires in a week

Updated: 39 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Minor injuries reported after car crashes into W. Wichita home

Updated: 4 hours ago

Forecast

Severe storms possible Saturday evening

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Storms could become severe in western Kansas Saturday evening.

Disposable masks

Updated: 7 hours ago

Cloth masks

Updated: 7 hours ago

Neck Gaiters

Updated: 8 hours ago
Neck gaiters are another face mask option

News

More than 1,000 residents left without power early this morning after dump truck crash into power pole in Park City

Updated: 11 hours ago
About 1,400 Park City residents were left without power overnight after a dump truck crashed into a power pole in Park City early Saturday morning.