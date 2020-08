WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Wichita.

Police said crews were dispatched to 600 w. 25th South near Pawnee and Seneca at around 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

One person was killed and another was hurt.

This is an ongoing investigation.

