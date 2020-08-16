Police investigate shooting involving juvenile

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a Saturday evening shooting involving a juvenile.

It happened in the 2200 block of South Glendale, by Pawnee and Oliver, around 10:45 p.m.

Officers on scene said the juvenile was taken to the hospital. However, they could not confirm the age or the victim’s condition.

“It’s not as rare as we would like it to be, obviously, but juvenile cases are always much more difficult for investigators,” said Sgt. Heather Huhman.

Investigators said there were adults in the house at the time of the shooting and they were in the process of interviewing those individuals.

If you have any information about this shooting, call police.

