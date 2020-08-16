Advertisement

Scattered storms today - some may be severe

Severe weather possible later today
Severe weather possible later today(KWCH-Weather)
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Widely scattered storms across Kansas early this morning, mainly in southwest and central Kansas. These storms will diminish through midday as they drift southeast. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny through the afternoon and temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s across Kansas. Widely scattered to isolated storms are expected this evening and tonight, mainly across western parts of the state. A few storms may be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk for severe storms across Nebraska, western Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the primary weather threats. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s statewide.

After a pleasant start to our Monday morning, temperatures will once again climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, as a weak cold front passes through the state. The wind will shift to the north and usher in some drier (lower humidity) air.

We are looking at a dry stretch of weather the rest of the week, with just a slight potential for a hit/miss overnight storm Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s through next weekend with overnight lows in the 60s, which is close to normal for late August

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: A.M. storms, mainly south and west of Wichita, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 91.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE/NW 5-10. Low: 67.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: N 5-10. High: 92.

Monday night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 2-5. Low: 66.

Tue: High: 87 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 64 Mostly sunny. Maybe an overnight storms

Fri: High: 89 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 66 Sunny.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 68 Sunny.

