Storms wind-down, comfortable temps on the way

Warmer Mon. then temps tumble into mid the 80s
By Mark Larson
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Meteorologist Mark Larson says after a stormy Sunday evening we won’t hear as much thunder and the humidity will be a bit lower Monday and Tuesday along with pretty typical August highs.

Scattered strong/severe storms will plow through parts of western Kansas Sunday evening then weaken and fade into early Monday morning. Overnight lows will range from around 60 northwest to the muggy mid to upper 60s across the southeast.

Look for sunny to mostly sunny skies by Monday afternoon with highs topping-out in the upper 80s or lower 90s statewide. A few, isolated, late-day storms will be possible across southwest Kansas but most of the state will stay dry. It'll still be pretty muggy across southeastern Kansas Monday afternoon but not as steamy as it was last Saturday.

We're expecting rain and storm-free weather Tuesday and Wednesday across our state and the humidity should be lower too. We'll see high temps in the upper 80s and lower 90s, and overnight lows in the 60s, through the rest of the week, seasonal August numbers.

Parts of eastern Kansas could see a few showers or storms late Thursday but nothing severe. 

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SE/NW 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny. Wind: NW/N 5-10. High: 91.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Light NE wind. Low: 66.

Tue: High: 88  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 85  Low: 64  Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 87  Low: 65  Mostly sunny. 

Fri: High: 89  Low: 66  Mostly sunny; o-night storms.

Sat: High: 89  Low: 67  Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 91  Low: 68  Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 93  Low: 68  Mostly sunny; o-night storms.

