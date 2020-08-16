Student athlete tests positive for COVID-19 after attending USD 327 football camp

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A student who participated in last week’s high school football camp for USD 327 has tested positive for COVID-19.

Those who have been identified as a close contact of the individual will be contacted by the Ellsworth County Health Department.

The camp took place on Aug. 11. USD 327 and the county health nurse will also require the football team to quarantine. The quarantine period will end on Aug. 25, with Aug. 26 being the first date that practices can resume.

