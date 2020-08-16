Advertisement

Teen leading in Kansas race admits blackmail, revenge porn

Aaron Coleman, a dishwasher and community college student, holds a five-vote lead over seven-term state Rep. Stan Frownfelter, a 69-year-old small business owner.
Aaron Coleman, a dishwasher and community college student, holds a five-vote lead over seven-term state Rep. Stan Frownfelter, a 69-year-old small business owner.(Facebook)
By John Hanna
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Democrats are scrambling to deal with the strong possibility that a 19-year-old candidate for a Kansas House seat in Kansas City will unseat a veteran lawmaker despite making incendiary comments on social media and acknowledging abusive behavior online toward girls in middle school.

Aaron Coleman, a dishwasher and community college student, holds a five-vote lead over seven-term state Rep. Stan Frownfelter, a 69-year-old small business owner. Officials in their home of Wyandotte County are scheduled to meet Monday to review provisional ballots and decide whether to count them, potentially altering Coleman’s 807-802 lead in voting.

Coleman is running a liberal platform that includes universal health coverage, eliminating college tuition, defunding the police and legalizing marijuana. But he received more attention for a social media post suggesting he would “laugh and giggle” if a former GOP state lawmaker died of COVID-19, another post endorsing abortion up to the moment of birth and a third acknowledging that allegations that he engaged in online bullying, blackmail and revenge porn were true. He apologized for the comments and said his past behavior targeting several middle-school girls was that of “a sick and troubled” 14-year-old.

Some Democrats are struggling with the possibility that with no Republican on the ballot in the 37th District this fall, Coleman could sit in the House come January. Frownfelter argues that Coleman’s nomination could hurt Democrats’ efforts to pick up seats in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

“He is not fit to serve in the Legislature,” said Lauren Fitzgerald, a spokeswoman for Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

Coleman also ran as an independent write-in candidate for governor in 2018. He attributed the results of the House primary to his door-to-door campaigning and said in an email to The Associated Press that he was “absolutely shocked” by the results.

“I ran to talk about how to make Kansas better for working people,” Coleman said. “I never expected I would win.”

Frownfelter won the Kansas City, Kansas, seat in 2006 and hadn’t previously faced a contested primary. He also faced no opponent at all in five of his seven previous elections. Frownfelter said in an interview that he believes that had turnout been higher, he would have won and suggested that young voters came out to back Coleman while older constituents did not vote.

“Everybody I talked to said, “Oh, you don’t have to worry. You’re going to win,‘” Frownfelter said. He added that that many voters didn’t know of Coleman’s social media posts or past behavior.

Coleman’s social media posts about coronavirus and abortion have been taken down, and in an Aug. 1 post on Facebook, he apologized that he had “crossed a boundary.”

“I’m new at politics and so sometimes I speak a little too directly,” he said in his email Friday to AP. “But these issues are life and death.”

The Kansas City Star detailed the allegations about Coleman’s behavior in middle school in a recent editorial decrying the possibility that he could serve in the House. He did not dispute the newspaper’s account.

The Star said Coleman obtained a nude photo of a girl, threatened distribute it unless she sent him more nude photos and followed through with the threat when she didn’t provide more photos. Asked about the accuracy of those details, Coleman said in his email to the AP, “They’re accurate.”

Coleman said Friday that he was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder at age 15. In a June 17 Facebook post, he attributed his problems partly to spending “the vast majority” of his elementary school education “in a closet” instead of getting proper help at school. He said he was home-schooled in middle school.

“I’ve grown a great deal since then,” he said in his Friday email.

Doug Powers, assistant superintendent of the Kansas City-area Turner school district where Coleman went to elementary school, said it does not “put kids in closets.”

State Democratic Party officials are not commenting at least until the vote-counting is done. Jacques Barber, Wyandotte County’s Democratic chairman, said the party shouldn’t try to overturn the result if Coleman is declared the nominee but “try to counsel him and give him as much guidance as we can.”

“He has been elected by the people, and the people have been exposed to what he’s said and done, and apparently, that’s their choice,” Barber said.

Latest News

National

Some mail-sorting machines removed in Kansas, causing concerns ahead of election

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
The U.S. Postal Service is responding to claims that it is purposely removing some mail sorting machines ahead of elections

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

Candidates

New poll finds Marshall with slight lead over Bollier in U.S. Senate race

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
A new Survey USA poll out Wednesday shows Republican physician Roger Marshall and Democratic physician Barbara Bollier run effectively, 46% to 44%, in the race to replace Pat Roberts in the U.S. Senate.

News

Wichita teens step up to call, get involved as election poll workers

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT
|
By Lily Wu
With the Sedgwick County Election Office in need of more election poll workers, a pair of Wichita Collegiate High School seniors, Gwyneth Cunningham and Isabel Schmaltz, spent one of their summer days stepping up to answer the call.

Latest News

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

Candidates

Stage set for U.S. Senate race that will have nation’s eyes on Kansas

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
The race for Pat Roberts’ U.S. Senate set is set with Rep. Roger Marshall winning the Republican nomination in Tuesday’s primary election, Barbara Bollier winning the Democratic nod and Jason Buckley stepping up to run as the Libertarian candidate.

News

Gov. Kelly pushes for Medicaid expansion following Missouri vote

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT
|
By Dylan Olsen
Gov. Laura Kelly is pushing for Medicaid expansion after Missouri became the 39th state to expand the program.

News

How the General Election will look in November for the national races

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:23 AM CDT
|
By Shawn Wheat
Several races have been called in the August Primary Election, now those candidates who won their party’s nomination will have to prepare for the General Election in November.