Back on campus and back to class at Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Day one of the 2020 fall semester at Wichita State University is in the books.

As the campus is alive with students once again, it’s not the college experience they wanted, but COVID-19 has made it needed.

All around campus are signs reminding students, faculty and visitors to wear a face mask, social distance and stay home if they’re sick.

During this pandemic, it’s leading to a common observation from returning students who said this campus is quieter than usual for the first day of class at WSU.

WSU Junior Joshua Nieves said, “Wherever you go, I definitely feel like it’s less people. I think that’s a good thing.”

WSU students are adjusting to a new experience in higher ed.

“Not a lot of events and stuff like that are going to be able to happen. It seems like it’s the not as fun parts of school, without any of the fun parts. It’s just the times we’re living in right now,” said WSU Senior Ryan Sargent, who will graduate in December.

Senior Ryan Sargent is like many on campus, relieved to be back finally.

“Enjoy the last little bit of the college experience and then get out of here,” Sargent said.

What the next few much will entail are different from his last three years.

Much of the campus has reopened, but gathering areas have reduced seating to keep people further apart and growing too large in number.

Nieves said, “It’s been interesting. Like, I went to the library this morning, and everything was so much different. Like the spacing and everything, less computers.”

The classrooms have also seen a change, with space now at a premium as capacity limits were lowered and some seats are marked as off-limits.

WSU Director of Student Health Services Camille Childers said, “Ask students to social distance in the classroom as has been marked in the classroom. Professors are going to be communicating to them the expectation of wearing a mask while they’re in the classroom.”

Professors have also been given the option of who they want to instruct their classes this semester with two options: hybrid with in-person and online or completely online.

Sargent said, “[Professor] Split us into two groups, and the first groups was in-person today, and the other one was online. Then we’re going to switch on Wednesday.”

“I actually love the in-person because that’s where you get to meet all of the new people, but now since it’s online, you just have to stay to yourself,” said WSU Senior Juan Chandler.

“Honestly, I like in-person classes so, just navigating the online stuff is a bit more complicated I feel like it’s more tedious. It’s more stuff you have to do behind the scenes, but I think it’s manageable. It just takes practice, put in the time, time management. I think it will work out in the long run if you put in the work,” Nieves said.

Sargent said, “Normally, I would prefer in-person, but with everything going on, I don’t think there’s really anything wrong with online.”

“I thought they were going to be in person, but it turns out four of them will be online, and I only have one in-person,” said Chandler.

But students said they understand why all this is being done and just excited they’re able to learn and be on campus.

“I’m actually happy to be back here cause I like to see all of my friends that go here and start classes again and finish up my last year,” Chandler said.

“We’re asking students to make sure that they follow the guidelines we set out. Everything is posted on the website if they have questions, to make sure you refer to the COVID-19 website. Do your personal health check in the morning,” said Childers. “Make sure you feel well enough to come to class. Make sure you’re wearing a face covering and practicing physical or social distancing. That is really the best way to keep everyone healthy this semester.”

All fall semester classes will wrap up in-person learning by the time students leave for Thanksgiving break with finals being done remotely.

The start of WSU’s spring semester has been pushed back until February.

