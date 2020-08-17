Chiefs ready to welcome fans for home games in upcoming season

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs announced plans Monday to welcome fans into Arrowhead Stadium for home games in the 2020 season. The stadium will open to a reduced capacity of about 22 percent to kick off the season, the team announced.

Tickets:

From Chiefs news release: With the reduced game-by-game capacity confirmed, single-game tickets for the club’s first three games will go on sale to Season Ticket Members beginning on Monday, Aug. 24. Season Ticket Members will have the opportunity to purchase, in order of tenure, through their password-protected ticket account. Season Ticket Members will be contacted directly via email with additional details. Tickets will be sold in grouped pods of seats, with the ability to purchase as many as six seats in the same pod through the online process. Fans will be required to attend with known guests sitting within their purchased pod. If any tickets remain to be sold, the purchase opportunity for Jackson County residents, followed by the public, will be communicated at a later date.

As the season progresses, the club will follow the guidance of local officials and public health experts, with the potential that local regulations will allow for different capacities at different points during the season. Future on-sale dates and details will be communicated once confirmed throughout the season. The club will utilize the same purchasing process for the remaining games in hopes that all Season Ticket Members will have an option to purchase at some point this season. Suite members will be contacted directly in the coming days with details on suite use, capacity and attendance.

Changes fans can expect:

The Chiefs announced changes to the fan experience “as the safety of fans, vendors, staff, players and coaches is the utmost priority during this unprecedented NFL season.”

Safety measures include enhanced cleaning and sanitization measures, health screenings and having all staff members wear personal protection equipment. Fans will be required to wear masks and will see new physical distancing measures and hand-sanitation stations throughout the stadium. Transactions will also be cashless.

“While fans are asked to bring their own mask to use upon entering the complex, the Chiefs will provide a commemorative mask to all fans who attend the first three games,” the team said.

Bags will not be allowed inside the stadium. Parking must be purchased in advance as cash won’t be accepted at parking tollgates.

“Tailgating will be allowed in the parking lot, but guests should only use the tailgate area behind their vehicle to maintain proper physical distancing between groups. Fans are encouraged to wear masks in parking areas as well,” the team said.

You can find further details on ticket sales, the Chiefs’ safety protocols, rules and requirements on the team’s website.

