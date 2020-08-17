Advertisement

Kansas teachers who quit over virus worries face penalties

As some teachers are gearing up for a new school year, others are apprehensive about returning to the classroom.
As some teachers are gearing up for a new school year, others are apprehensive about returning to the classroom.(kxii)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas teachers who quit because they don’t feel safe returning to teaching in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic might have to pay their school districts up to $10,000 for backing out of their contracts.

Penalties for quitting or resigning are meant to help districts find replacement teachers, but schools must prove that their penalty fee is actually based on the cost of replacing that teacher and not just an arbitrary amount designed to punish teachers.

Educators say heading back to school seemed a lot safer before the resignation deadlines a few months ago when the coronavirus outbreak appeared nearly under control, KMUW-FM reported. The state had reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in two months and businesses were slowly reopening.

Some educators say it’s unfair to charge teachers for escaping their contracts if the situation has changed and they no longer feel safe returning to the classroom.

Marcus Baltzell, head of communications for the Kansas National Education Association, says forcing teachers to pay could just lead to more teachers quitting eventually.

“You can claw back as much money as you want, but if you’re not careful, then what you end up with is a district with no teachers,” he said.

Usually, districts ask for around $2,000, depending on how late a teacher leaves. But some districts do more. Emporia Public Schools is asking for $5,000 if a teacher resigns after August. The Syracuse school district near the Colorado border asks for $10,000.

Courts could enforce the buyout clauses or decide the contracts are no longer binding. But the pandemic might be found to justify the replacement costs because it makes it much harder and expensive to find someone willing to teach in a school building.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 final financial blow to 46-year-old Wichita restaurant

Updated: 50 minutes ago
COVID-19 final financial blow to 46-year-old Wichita restaurant

Coronavirus

Harvey County confirms COVID-19 cluster at Bethel College

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Harvey County Health Department confirmed on Monday a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Bethel College in North Newton.

Economy

COVID-19 final financial blow to 46-year-old Wichita restaurant

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ellen Terhune
Over the last few months, COVID-19 has had devastating impacts on some local businesses. The latest feeling the effects of the pandemic is Chico’s, a family-run Mexican restaurant that’s been in Wichita for nearly 50 years.

Travel

Patrol car hit ending high speed chase on I-70 west of Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Portions of I-70 are reduced to one lane after a car chase ended in a crash west of Topeka.

Latest News

News

Where's Shane? Checking out the 'Bradley Fair Sweat Fitness series'

Updated: 2 hours ago
Where's Shane? Checking out the 'Bradley Fair Sweat Fitness series'

Investigation

Man found with gunshot wound in east Wichita

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Wichita police are investigating a shooting in east Wichita that left one man injured.

News

Where's Shane? Sweating it out at Bradley Fair

Updated: 3 hours ago
Where's Shane? Sweating it out at Bradley Fair

News

Where's Shane? Feeling the burn at Bradley Fair

Updated: 4 hours ago
Where's Shane? Feeling the burn at Bradley Fair

News

Where's Shane? Working out at Bradley Fair

Updated: 4 hours ago
Where's Shane? Working out at Bradley Fair

Where's Shane?

Where’s Shane? Working out at Bradley Fair

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shane Konicki
A socially distant workout in the great outdoors is one option to blow off some steam in a safe way. This morning, Shane Konicki is at Bradley Fair to try out their “Outdoor Sweat” workout classes.