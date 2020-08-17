KBI asking for help investigating death of Horton man

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Doniphan County Sheriff’s office are investigating the death of a man after his body was found Thursday, Aug. 13.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call on Thursday morning after someone found a body in the creek on their land, south of Troy.

The body of the man was identified as Darren Blandin, 55, of Horton. It is not known how long his body was there.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Anyone with information or who had contact with Blandin in the months of July and August is asked to call KBI at 1-800- KS-CRIME.

