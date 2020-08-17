Advertisement

KBI asking for help investigating death of Horton man

The body of Darren Blandin was found south of Troy, Kansas.
The body of Darren Blandin was found south of Troy, Kansas.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Doniphan County Sheriff’s office are investigating the death of a man after his body was found Thursday, Aug. 13.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call on Thursday morning after someone found a body in the creek on their land, south of Troy.

The body of the man was identified as Darren Blandin, 55, of Horton. It is not known how long his body was there.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Anyone with information or who had contact with Blandin in the months of July and August is asked to call KBI at 1-800- KS-CRIME.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 dead, 2 with severe, serious injuries after car drives off bridge in Andover

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
One person is dead after a car drove off of the 13th Street bridge in Andover.

News

Police investigate homicide in southwest Wichita

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Carolina Loera
The Wichita Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Wichita.

News

4-year-old boy in stable condition after accidentally shooting himself

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu and Kylie Cameron
The Wichita Police Department is investigating a Saturday evening shooting involving a juvenile.

News

Wichita cafe with ties to Lebanon helps in Beirut explosion relief

Updated: 22 hours ago

Latest News

News

MIAA athletes react to suspended fall sports

Updated: 22 hours ago
Area MIAA student-athletes respond to news of suspended fall sports season.

News

MIAA athletes react to suspended fall sports

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Bar, night club owners hoping to reopen after county order expires in a week

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
This could be the last Saturday night bars and night clubs are closed in Wichita.

News

Bar, night club owners hoping to reopen after county order expires in a week

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Minor injuries reported after car crashes into W. Wichita home

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT

Safety

Minor injuries reported after car crashes into W. Wichita home

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT
|
By Kylie Cameron
Two people were in the home and didn’t sustain any injuries.