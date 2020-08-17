Mail-in voting to play large role in 2020 election

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The United States Postal Service is becoming a front and center issue for the upcoming general election.

President Donald Trump said measures taken by his appointed postmaster general are to stabilize the struggling agency. Democrats said it’s to hamper mail-in voting efforts in a year where it’s becoming a preferred method of casting a ballot.

It’s still two and half months until the 2020 general election, but many voters will be casting their ballot long before then.

“All of the indications are that mail-in ballots will play a far larger role in the general election than have ever been the case before,” Dr. Russell Arben Fox, a political science professor at Friends University, said.

Fox said that’s because more states are offering mail-in voting options and COVID-19 has few people wanting to rush to a polling place.

“Given cutbacks, given break downs that the post office has been dealing with, there’s a serious concern that the post office might not be able to handle the huge crush of mail-in ballots,” Fox said.

On Friday, the Washington Post reported that 46 secretaries of states received letters from the United States Postal Services saying that USPS could not guarantee that ballots submitted by mail would arrive in time to be counted for the general election. According to the Post, Kansas was among those states to receive the letter.

In the past week, this has turned intensely political. Dr. Fox said republicans are using the economic argument that USPS needs to tighten its belt to save money - while democrats see this as an attempt to suppress people’s ability to vote.

Dr. Fox also said President Trump’s argument that mail-in voting leads to more fraud has been proven false.

“Mail-in ballots in some ways, are actually more secure than the ballots that you cast at a polling location because with a mail-in ballot you actually sign the envelope,” Fox said.

President Trump has said he would support funding for the post office in the next stimulus package.

