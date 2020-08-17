Advertisement

Man found with gunshot wound in east Wichita

Wichita police say a man was found in the street at Gilbert and Amour. He had been shot.
Wichita police say a man was found in the street at Gilbert and Amour. He had been shot.(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting in east Wichita that left one man injured.

Officers were called to Gilbert and Armor, near Kellogg and Rock Road, around 7:30 a.m. after a man was found in the street with several gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

We expect to learn more about the shooting at the police department’s daily briefing at 10 a.m.

