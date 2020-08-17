Man found with gunshot wound in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting in east Wichita that left one man injured.

Officers were called to Gilbert and Armor, near Kellogg and Rock Road, around 7:30 a.m. after a man was found in the street with several gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

We expect to learn more about the shooting at the police department’s daily briefing at 10 a.m.

#BREAKING Crime scene investigators are here at Gilbert and Armour.



Police say several people found a 27 year old man laying in the street with gunshot wounds.



Investigators are looking at this SUV and several pieces of evidence in the street.



Live update coming up on #KWCH. pic.twitter.com/mG4QHanF8X — Kristen Boxman (@KWCHKristen) August 17, 2020

