Patrol car hit ending high speed chase on I-70 west of Topeka

A patrol car was hit at the end of the chase near Vera Road in the westbound lanes.
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Portions of I-70 are reduced to one lane after a car chase ended in a crash west of Topeka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a patrol car was hit at the end of the chase near Vera Road in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The Shawnee County Sheriff Office and KHP say their deputies and troopers are okay.

The chase started in Shawnee County at I-70 and MacVicar, when the car was reported driving recklessly. Speeds during the chase were over 100 mph.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more as it becomes available.

