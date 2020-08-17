Advertisement

Pepperoni shortage is driving up price for small pizzerias

There's a coronavirus-related shortage of pepperoni.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The pandemic has left shortages in items ranging from toilet paper to disinfectant wipes and even coins, but if you’re a pizza lover, the coronavirus-related shortage of pepperoni may be even more troubling.

News outlets including USA Today report that small pizza shops said they’re seeing higher prices for the popular topping.

According to Bloomberg, a South Dakota shop is paying $4.12 cents a pound for it compared to $2.87 a pound in January of 2019.

Bloomberg also found a New York pizzeria that says it's paying $6 a pound, up from $4 a pound earlier this year.

The paper reports that large chains like Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Little Caesar’s and Papa John’s are not getting hit with price increases because their prices are set in long-term contracts.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

