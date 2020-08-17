Advertisement

Slightly cooler & drier for awhile

Humidity drops through midweek
Temperatures cool as rain chances decrease too
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the humidity will drop for a few days with temperatures falling below normal through midweek. Chances for rain are going to be hard to come by, but some areas in central and western Kansas may see some sprinkles or very brief showers Tuesday night.

Low temperatures early Tuesday will be down in the 50s and 60s under mostly clear skies. Light winds in the afternoon combined with sunshine will allow much of the state to warm back into the upper 80s. Drier air should be in place for most of the area.

Look for it to be a little cooler on Wednesday with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will warm later in the week with summer-like numbers again in Kansas by the end of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. NE 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. High: 88.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. SE 5-10. Low: 64.

Wed: High: 86 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 68 AM clouds, then mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 96 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 95 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

