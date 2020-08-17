Temps tumble Tuesday, warmer weather rebounds for the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front is moving through the state, but the cooler air will not arrive until tonight and Tuesday. After temperatures warm into the near normal lower 90s this afternoon they will tumble into the lower and middle 60s tonight. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80s tomorrow with low humidity.

With no moisture to work with, the cold front will come through Kansas almost unnoticed. Winds will switch to the north and be gusty at times today, but there is no risk of rain. In fact, the weather pattern this week looks storm-free for most of the state.

Temperatures will gradually climb back into the lower 90s by the end of the week followed by lower to middle 90s this weekend. The long range weather pattern is suggesting a hot ending to the month of August. In other words, summer is not done with the Sunflower State.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming most sunny. Wind: N 5-15; gusty. High: 92.

Tonight: Clear; cooler. NE/E 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. SE 5-10. Low: 66.

Wed: High: 87. Low: 65. Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 89. Low: 67. Sunny.

Fri: High: 90. Low: 70. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 93. Low: 73. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 94. Low: 73. Mostly sunny.

