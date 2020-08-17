U.S. 54 reopens in Pratt County after double fatality crash involving semi
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S Highway 54 is back open, east of Pratt, in Pratt County following a deadly crash Monday morning.
The Pratt Tribune reports a car collided with a semi that was hauling grain around 4:30 a.m.
The Kansas Highway Patrol tell the newspaper, two passengers in the car died in the crash. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital to be treated.
The identities of those involved have yet to be released.
