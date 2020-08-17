Advertisement

Councilman, WPD Chief update Wichita’s ongoing efforts to improve policing

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Council Member Brandon Johnson and Police Chief Gordon Ramsay held a joint briefing on Monday afternoon to address the ongoing efforts to improve policing in Wichita.

Chief Ramsay said the department is working on identifying social workers through COMCARE to imbed to help with mental health calls. He said the city has applied for a grant, that if approved, would allow for four new positions to place social workers at each of the patrol substations.

Councilman Johnson said the update also comes in response to what protesters have been voicing and community input.

“We heard loud and clear the demands of the protests. We...will continue to look for ways to engage. Anybody who has spoken out or spoken up...we heard you,” he said.

Both Johnson and Ramsay said there is a value in community policing and it’s one of the main things people have been asking for.

IMPROVING POLICING

WATCH LIVE: City Councilman Brandon Johnson and WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay are holding a briefing to discuss the ongoing efforts to improve policing in Wichita. https://bit.ly/348nY4T #kwch12

Posted by KWCH 12 Eyewitness News on Monday, August 17, 2020

