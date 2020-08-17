Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Working out at Bradley Fair

By Kristen Boxman
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A socially distant workout in the great outdoors is one option to blow off some steam in a safe way.

This morning, Shane Konicki is at Bradley Fair to try out their “Outdoor Sweat” workout classes and to learn more about how you can be a part of them!

You can find more information at www.bradleyfair.com/special-events/bradley-fair-sweat.

Where's Shane? Working out at Bradley Fair

