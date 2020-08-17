Advertisement

Wichita Ice Center in top 4 of nationwide contest

Wichita Ice Center among 4 finalists for Kraft Hockeyville USA.
Wichita Ice Center among 4 finalists for Kraft Hockeyville USA.(kwch)
By Lily Wu
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Ice Center, located near downtown in the 500 block of West Maple, could get a much-needed facelift with $150,000 in improvements if it earns enough votes to win a national contest. The indoor skating rink and venue for competitive and recreation hockey is one of four finalists in the Kraft Hockeyville contest.

In addition to the monetary prize for improvements, the Kraft Hockeyville winner will have an opportunity to host an NHL game. Other cities in the running include El Paso, Texas, East Grand Forks, Minnesota and River Falls, Wisconsin.

Sabrina Pfeifer submitted a promotional video for the Wichita Ice Center to get Wichita once step closer to being named the Kraft Hockeyville USA city.

“Top-four final placement is based on a nationwide vote to go live (on Aug. 29) for 28 hours,” Pfeifer explained. Second-through-fourth placement will still get money for rink improvements, but we could use a little help getting the word out as much as possible.”

Voting begins at 5 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 29) and continues to 9 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 30). Voting is unlimited and you’re encouraged to vote as many times as you can. You can find where to do so here: Kraft Hockeyville USA 2020.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Chiefs ready to welcome fans for home games in upcoming season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The Kansas City Chiefs announced plans Monday to welcome fans into Arrowhead Stadium for home games in the 2020 season. The stadium will open to a reduced capacity of about 22 percent to kick off the season, the team announced.

News

Bill Snyder Family Stadium to open for football with new protocols

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
K-State has announced the Riley County Commission approved their request to open Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the football season.

Sports

K-State, Big 12 release updated 2020 football schedule

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT
K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference unveiled Wednesday the Wildcats’ new 10-game football schedule for the 2020 season, which includes a newly scheduled non-conference matchup and all nine conference games.

Sports

KU, Big 12 release 2020 football schedule

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
Kansas football’s revised Big 12 Conference schedule, which features four home games and five road trips, was released by the conference office on Wednesday.

Latest News

College

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports, releases 2020 football schedule

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
The Big 12 Board of Directors last evening agreed to proceed with plans for the fall sports’ seasons.

Sports

Friends University forging ahead with 2020 football season

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
Despite a late-July decision from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Council of Presidents to postpone fall sports championships until spring, Friends University is among teams in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) to move forward with plans to play this fall.

Breaking News

Reports: Big 12 plans to play football this fall

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman and Braxton Jones
Reports from the world of college football indicate the Big 12 will be among the power conferences planning to forge ahead with plans to play this fall. Yahoo Sports college football and basketball reporter Pete Thamel said “a schedule, which was already prepared, will be released in the near future.”

Sports

Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
The Big Ten Conference won’t be playing football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

City of Wichita postpones 2020 Youth Football

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
The City of Wichita Park and Recreation department announced today that it is postponing the youth football program for the fall of 2020, with tentative plans to hold the program in the spring of 2021.

Sports

Uncertainty surrounds Big 12 as others split on whether to play football this fall

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By Braxton Jones
The situation in major college football is reportedly split with two Power 5 conferences (the Pac-12 and the Big 10) expected to postpone fall sports and others (the SEC and the ACC) expected to go as planned. That leaves the Big 12, including Kansas and Kansas State, caught in the middle.