Wichita Ice Center in top 4 of nationwide contest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Ice Center, located near downtown in the 500 block of West Maple, could get a much-needed facelift with $150,000 in improvements if it earns enough votes to win a national contest. The indoor skating rink and venue for competitive and recreation hockey is one of four finalists in the Kraft Hockeyville contest.

In addition to the monetary prize for improvements, the Kraft Hockeyville winner will have an opportunity to host an NHL game. Other cities in the running include El Paso, Texas, East Grand Forks, Minnesota and River Falls, Wisconsin.

Sabrina Pfeifer submitted a promotional video for the Wichita Ice Center to get Wichita once step closer to being named the Kraft Hockeyville USA city.

“Top-four final placement is based on a nationwide vote to go live (on Aug. 29) for 28 hours,” Pfeifer explained. Second-through-fourth placement will still get money for rink improvements, but we could use a little help getting the word out as much as possible.”

Voting begins at 5 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 29) and continues to 9 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 30). Voting is unlimited and you’re encouraged to vote as many times as you can. You can find where to do so here: Kraft Hockeyville USA 2020.

