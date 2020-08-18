2 polls: Parents still up for Halloween this year

WASHINGTON (KWCH) - Two independent polls found most parents plan to celebrate Halloween with their children this year.

According to a survey from Insight to Action, 70 percent of moms plan to celebrate the Halloween season with their children while a Party City survey found that 96 percent of parents plan to celebrate the holiday.

Whether this year’s festivities mean more time at home or just more time celebrating the season throughout the month of October, Halloween is happening as people across the country look for ways to add some normalcy and joy to what has been a very serious time.

“As we look to our leaders in public health across the country for safety guidance, we want to share what we know about how people are approaching the Halloween season,” said John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said.

“Consumers appreciate and value chocolate and candy during these uncertain times because of their uncanny ability to boost your mood and lighten your perspective,” said Downs.

