Cooler temps move into Kansas, feeling more like fall

8.18.20 temps
8.18.20 temps(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a clear and cool morning in the 50s and 60s will warm-up into the upper 80s this afternoon under a mainly sunny sky. However, low humidity will keep it feeling more like September rather than summer.

A weak weather maker will move across far western and northern Kansas tonight. A few storms may fire, mainly west of I-135, however heavy rain and (widespread) severe storms are not expected.

After cooler than normal conditions on Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will gradually climb back into the lower and middle 90s by the weekend.

The long-range weather pattern is suggesting a hot ending to the month of August. In other words, summer is not done with the Sunflower State.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 90.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. E 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. SE 5-10. Low: 63.

Thu: High: 90. Low: 68. Sunny.

Fri: High: 92. Low: 71. Mostly sunny; isolated evening storms.

Sat: High: 93. Low: 74. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 96. Low: 74. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 97. Low: 75. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

