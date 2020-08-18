Department of Defense awards contract to Textron Aviation in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A piece of good news comes to Wichita’s aviation industry with the U.S. Department of Defense awarding a contract to Textron Aviation to continue work on some of the U.S. Air Force’s fleet.

The defense department awarded more than $11 million for Textron Aviation to work on the onboard oxygen systems on the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II.

A spokesperson for Textron explained that the Beechcraft Texan II is “the world’s premier military flight trainer with more than 4.1 million flight hours logged across a global fleet of nearly 1,000 aircraft.”

“Textron Aviation Defense is proud to equip the U.S. Air Force with engineering services in support of their Enhanced Onboard Oxygen Generating System program,” said Jim Schultz, director of Defense Trainer programs in a statement shared by the company. “Our cadre of engineering and program management professionals look forward to this next phase of the program.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.