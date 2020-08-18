Few sprinkles/showers on Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a few sprinkles or showers may skirt western and central Kansas early Wednesday, but chances of measurable rain continues to be very low. Severe weather is not expected and these will exit Kansas quickly.

Low temperatures early Wednesday will be in the 60s with partly cloudy skies. The afternoon will have a sun-cloud mix with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. Expect the winds to remain light from the southeast.

Although it gradually warms a bit late week, temperatures will still be in the upper 80s to near 90 heading into the weekend. It will get a little hotter by the weekend as a weak cold front drifts into the area. A slight chance for a few showers or storms will be possible in far eastern Kansas Saturday evening.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy; sprinkle possible. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Early AM sprinkle; partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 86.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 63.

Thu: High: 89 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 68 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 94 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 95 Low: 72 Sunny.

Tue: High: 96 Low: 73 Sunny; breezy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.