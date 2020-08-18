Michelle Obama’s ‘VOTE’ necklace goes viral

(CNN) - Michelle Obama called on Americans to vote during her keynote address at the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

The former first lady not only spoke it she also wore it. The letters on Obama’s necklace spelled out the word “VOTE.”

The necklace was custom-commissioned from L.A.-based jeweler “BYCHARI,” a jewelry line started in 2012 by designer Chari Cuthbert. The brand supports various social justice causes.

The necklace was the top-trending search on Google in the last hour of the convention. It can be ordered from the BYCHARI website for $295.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.