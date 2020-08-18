Advertisement

Michelle Obama’s ‘VOTE’ necklace goes viral

Michelle Obama sends a message with her necklace: VOTE.
Michelle Obama sends a message with her necklace: VOTE.(CNN)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Michelle Obama called on Americans to vote during her keynote address at the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

The former first lady not only spoke it she also wore it. The letters on Obama’s necklace spelled out the word “VOTE.”

The necklace was custom-commissioned from L.A.-based jeweler “BYCHARI,” a jewelry line started in 2012 by designer Chari Cuthbert. The brand supports various social justice causes.

The necklace was the top-trending search on Google in the last hour of the convention. It can be ordered from the BYCHARI website for $295.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Tuesday marks 100 years since women were guaranteed the right to vote in US

Updated: 10 minutes ago
For decades, several generations of women’s suffrage advocates marched, lobbied and practiced civil disobedience to get women the right to vote.

Coronavirus

FDA flags accuracy issue with widely used coronavirus test

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Potential accuracy issues with a widely used coronavirus test could lead to false results for patients, U.S. health officials warned.

National

Coin shortage hits retailers, laundromats, tooth fairy

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In the meantime, people have have been forced to find workarounds.

Coronavirus

WHO: Coronavirus herd immunity requires effective vaccine

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization says the planet is nowhere near the amount of coronavirus immunity needed to induce herd immunity, where enough of the population would have antibodies to stop the spread.

News

PHOTO: Hutchinson police officer stops to pray with woman he once arrested

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
A Hutchinson woman is thanking a police officer who arrested her last year for stopping to pray with her this week.

Latest News

National Politics

Woman who lost dad to coronavirus calls Trump ‘preexisting condition’ at DNC

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kristin Urquiza said she lost her father to COVID-19 because he trusted President Trump’s repeated messaging that the virus was going away.

National Politics

Woman who lost dad to COVID-19 said dad believed Trump about virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Kristin Urquiza says she lost her father to COVID-19 because he trusted President Trump’s repeated messaging that the virus was going away.

National Politics

Floridians voting by mail in huge numbers compared to 2016

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As of Monday, more than 2.1 million people had cast mail-in ballots with more still coming in. That compares to fewer than 1.3 million in the 2016 primary.

Forecast

Cooler temps move into Kansas, feeling more like fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a clear and cool morning in the 50s and 60s will warm-up into the upper 80s this afternoon under a mainly sunny sky. However, low humidity will keep it feeling more like September rather than summer.

National Politics

Golden State Killer faces his victims in 1st day of hearings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Golden State Killer, a former police officer in California who eluded capture for four decades, faces his victims in court Tuesday on the first of four days of hearings before he is sentenced to life in prison.