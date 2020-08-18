Oklahoma 3-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car

EDMOND, Okla. (KWCH) - Police in Edmond, Oklahoma, say a three-year-old girl died on Monday after she was left in a hot car.

Police tell News 9 in Oklahoma City the child had been in the car for 4-6 hours before her father pulled her out and called 911.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City where she later died.

The high temperature for Edmond on Monday was 93-degrees with a 50% humidity. An investigation into the girl’s death is ongoing.

