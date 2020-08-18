Advertisement

PHOTO: Hutchinson police officer stops to pray with woman he once arrested

Mariposa Castanada shared this photo on her Facebook page showing a Hutchinson police officer that once arrested her, now praying for her.
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hutchinson woman is thanking a police officer who arrested her last year for stopping to pray with her this week. Mariposa Castaneda shared the photo on Facebook showing her and the officer with hands clasped and heads bowed. The Hutchinson Police Department shared the post to its page.

“He was one of the officers that arrested me on September 15th of 2019. It was hot that day and I was sitting in the police car and he pulled me out and asked me if I would rather be in the air conditioning with him,” recalled Castaneda in her Facebook post. “He also was kind enough to allow me to step outside inside outside the police car he got he made sure I had plenty of water to drink and he spoke to me with respect, kindness, and compassion. Even though he still had a job to do and I did get arrested that day."

Castaneda said at the time, she had an addiction and was down on herself for “how I screwed my life up,” but she said the officer assured her that everyone makes mistakes and it’s what you do after the mistakes that counts.

Castaneda said she wanted to share the post to show that “you can change your life and that people can change their perspective of you. Our community is full of people that we assume are out to get us but in reality (sic) they’re not. This is an example of God’s grace and how it can change a person’s life completely. I have the upmost (sic) respect for the sergeant.”

Something amazing happened today. Sgt. Truan ( please forgive me if I spelled your name wrong,) came to College Grove....

Posted by Mariposa Castaneda on Sunday, August 16, 2020

