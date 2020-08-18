Advertisement

Reds-Royals postponed due to COVID-19; doubleheader on deck

Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates with Cam Gallagher (36), who also scored, his three run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning of game two of a baseball double-header Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Royals won 4-2. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The baseball game between Cincinnati and Kansas City scheduled for Tuesday will be played as part of a doubleheader Wednesday so that the Reds can do additional testing after a player tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Players, coaches and other members of the Reds organization were retested for the coronavirus Saturday and Sunday after one player was sidelined because of a positive result.

The final two games of a series against Pittsburgh at Great American Ball Park were postponed, and the Reds were planning to fly into Kansas City early Tuesday.

