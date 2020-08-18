Advertisement

Sedgwick County DA warns of voter registration phone scam

FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It(kwch)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office is warning the public about a voter registration scam taking place over the phone.

The scam involves someone named “Bill” calling citizens, claiming to be from the Sedgwick County Election Office and asking if they want to register to vote over the phone.

“This is a scam to try and get people who answer to provide personal information. Those who have reported this scam are predominately older citizens,” said the DA’s office on Facebook. “The County Election Office will never call or text directly to get people to register.”

The Sedgwick County Election Office is receiving calls from citizens who say someone named "Bill" is claiming to be from...

Posted by Sedgwick County, Kansas District Attorney on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

