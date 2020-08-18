Sedgwick County DA warns of voter registration phone scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office is warning the public about a voter registration scam taking place over the phone.

The scam involves someone named “Bill” calling citizens, claiming to be from the Sedgwick County Election Office and asking if they want to register to vote over the phone.

“This is a scam to try and get people who answer to provide personal information. Those who have reported this scam are predominately older citizens,” said the DA’s office on Facebook. “The County Election Office will never call or text directly to get people to register.”

