Sedgwick County to consider new order on masks, bars & nightclubs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Commission will consider a new public health order during its meeting on Wednesday.

Eyewitness News was able to confirm a letter went out to commissioners with recommendations from Sedgwick County local health officer Dr. Garold Minns.

Those recommendations include requiring masks for children ages 5 years and older and allowing bars and nightclubs to open at 50% capacity and close by 11 p.m. The same measures would be recommended for drinking establishment restaurants, or DER’s.

The current order expires on Friday. The new order would be in effect until midnight on Sept. 8.

During Wednesday’s meeting, commissioners will review and accept or amend the new order.

