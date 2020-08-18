Severe COVID-19 survivor encourages those fully recovered to donate plasma

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a 53-year-old Wichita man spent nearly two weeks in a Wichita hospital due to COVID-19, he now has a message for others who have recovered from the virus: donate convalescent plasma

Convalescent plasma is collected from patients who have fully recovered from a COVID-19 infection and have antibodies that might help patients battling the novel coronavirus. Each donation can be used to help up to three hospitalized patients.

Raul Ozaeta credits a transfusion and his faith in God for helping him through some difficult times fighting the virus. A life dedicated to giving back to others, Raul and his wife, Norma, have spent the last six years of their lives helping those in need through their missing work in Juarez, Mexico, where Raul is from.

“When I was a young boy and left, I said, ‘I will come back and bless it,‘” he said.

This year, COVID-19 interrupted that mission. Both Raul and Norma contracted the virus.

“On July 16, that’s when we got COVID-19,” Raul said. “We started with high fever, it was terrible, so we had to cancel all that.”

Raul had more severe symptoms than Norma and ended up in the hospital. He said he had a near-105-degree fever with a headache and chills.

“I couldn’t breathe, I had chest pain,” Raul said. “From one to 10, I would say it was a 10.”

After a second visit with doctors following his initial symptoms, Raul was hospitalized.

“Overnight, I felt like dying,” he said. “I told my wife at 4 or 5 o’clock (in the morning), ‘I’m not going to make it.‘”

Raul was admitted to the COVID-19 ICU unit at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and if not for the medical staff and his faith in God, he’s not sure he would have made it.

“The nurses, the doctors, the staff, all those people that take care of patients like me, I tell them I see God in them because they got God nature, a caring nature, love, they do their job out of love,” Raul said.

After being in the hospital for two weeks, Raul encourages those who can donate the needed plasma to step up.

Individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis can sign up to give convalescent plasma by completing the donor eligibility form at RedCrossBlood.org/Plasma4COVID.

