Smaller districts in W. Kansas hold first in-person classes since March

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 2020 school year is approaching for several school districts across Kansas, some of which won’t have everyone meeting in-person to start. But others across the state are starting their fall semesters this week. Among them are smaller districts in western Kansas.

Eyewitness News Monday caught up with leaders in the Ashland and Cheylin school districts about the first day since March that students are back in classrooms.

Ashland Public Schools Superintendent Jamie Wetig and Cheylin Schools K-12 principal Anne Cook reported successful first days back to start the 2020-2021 school year as they navigate changes.

“When we speak specifically about what’s different for our kiddos, they come in, we have our scanners that they scan their temperature. Once the temperature reads normal, then they sanitize their hands and if they don’t have the mask, then we give them a mask,” Wetig said.

It’s a similar approach for Cheylin schools. Wetig and Cook said while in-person instruction is how the school year is starting, the districts are ready to make the switch to online if needed.

“It’s live, live instruction, so their schedule remains the same. We have one to one with our technology, we have Chromebooks for all of our students, and they just log in through the link the teacher sends them for a regular class,” Wetig said.

With the possibility of cases down the road and people being quarantined within the district, Cook said there’s “lots of grace, making sure that ids who do want to work from home have the opportunity to do that.”

Wetig and Cook ask parents for grace during the new school year. It’s a message from bigger districts as well, including the state’s largest school district, Wichita Public Schools. Every district who spoke with Eyewitness News in recent weeks has said things will look diffrently in the new school year, but they’ll do everything they can to give students the best education while staying safe.

You can find the comprehensive plan for schools across the state to start the year and how they’ll make necessary adjustments concerning COVID-19 here: Safety Plans for Kansas Schools.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.