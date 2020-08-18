Advertisement

‘Taste of Newton’ canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) – The Newton Area Chamber of Commerce announced Friday the cancellation of the 34th Annual Taste of Newton.

The Chamber Board of Directors said the decision was made in order to protect patrons from COVID-19, and prevent further spread of the virus in our community.

“We know this event is enjoyed by so many in our community, but due to the pandemic, we feel it is the right thing to do. It would be very difficult to monitor social distancing and have everyone to wear a face mask while trying to eat. So, we are so sorry but public safety comes before anything else,” said Director Pam Stevens.

The 34th Annual Taste of Newton will now be held on Thursday, September 30th, 2021. Anyone interested in participating or learning more about the event may contact the Chamber office at (316) 283-2560. T

