USPS to delay cost-saving initiatives until after election

State and local election officials respond to U.S. Postal Service warning letters on mail-in ballots
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (KWCH) - United States Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Tuesday he is suspending cost-saving initiatives until after the 2020 presidential election to “avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail.”

The decision comes just days after the Postal Service sent letters to states warning them that it could not guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted.

In his statement on Tuesday, Dejoy said the USPS “will play a critical role this year in delivering election mail for millions of voters across the country” and is “ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall.” As the coronavirus pandemic continues, election offices have seen a significant increase in mail-in ballot requests as some voters shy away from in-person voting due to health concerns.

Read DeJoy’s entire statement below:

“The United States Postal Service will play a critical role this year in delivering election mail for millions of voters across the country. There has been a lot of discussion recently about whether the Postal Service is ready, willing and able to meet this challenge.

I want to make a few things clear:The Postal Service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall. Even with the challenges of keeping our employees and customers safe and healthy as they operate amid a pandemic, we will deliver the nation’s election mail on time and within our well-established service standards. The American public should know that this is our number one priority between now and election day. The 630,000 dedicated women and men of the Postal Service are committed, ready and proud to meet this sacred duty.

I am announcing today the expansion of our current leadership taskforce on election mail to enhance our ongoing work and partnership with state and local election officials in jurisdictions throughout the country. Leaders of our postal unions and management associations have committed to joining this taskforce to ensure strong coordination throughout our organization. Because of the unprecedented demands of the 2020 election, this taskforce will help ensure that election officials and voters are well informed and fully supported by the Postal Service.

I came to the Postal Service to make changes to secure the success of this organization and its long-term sustainability. I believe significant reforms are essential to that objective, and work toward those reforms will commence after the election. In the meantime, there are some longstanding operational initiatives — efforts that predate my arrival at the Postal Service — that have been raised as areas of concern as the nation prepares to hold an election in the midst of a devastating pandemic. To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded.

I want to assure all Americans of the following:

  • Retail hours at Post Offices will not change. 
  • Mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are.
  • No mail processing facilities will be closed.
  • And we reassert that overtime has, and will continue to be, approved as needed.

In addition, effective Oct. 1, we will engage standby resources in all areas of our operations, including transportation, to satisfy any unforeseen demand.

I am grateful for the commitment and dedication of all the men and women of the Postal Service, and the trust they earn from the American public every day, especially as we continue to contend with the impacts of COVID-19. As we move forward, they will have the full support of our organization throughout the election.”

