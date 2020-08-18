Where’s Shane? Previewing a school supply giveaway at Cross Point Free Will Baptist Church

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Money for school supplies, especially this year, can sometimes be hard to find in a family budget, but one stop here in town is looking to provide help for those that need it.

This morning, Shane is at Cross Point Free Will Baptist Church getting a look at their Free School Supplies Backpack Giveaway. The free drive-thru event is open to all children grades K-12. It will take place on Saturday, August 22, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Cross Point Free Will Baptist Church, 1515 E. Harry St. in Wichita.

A child must be present with the adult picking up the supplies! You can find more info on the event at www.facebook.com/events/3040699672695932/.

