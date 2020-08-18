Advertisement

Wichita city council approves public, non-binding vote on future of Century II

(KWCH)
By Shane Konicki
Aug. 18, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Any plan to level Century II or the old Wichita Public Library downtown branch will now require a public vote.

The city council approved the policy Tuesday morning for a non-binding election before one or both of the buildings could be demolished.

Mayor Brandon Whipple said this is in response to a “Save Century II” petition with more than 17,000 signatures calling for a binding vote before any public building of historical significance is demolished, renovated or leased.

Mayor Whipple said the city doesn’t have the authority to call a binding election on this issue unless authorized by state law.

A member of the Riverfront Legacy Masterplan spoke in favor of a vote but said it also needs to include what’s next.

“A plan in place. We’re not just going at this happenstance. The Riverfront Coalition has been really diligent at putting together a team and trying to be the catalyst to start this process,” said Riverfront Legacy Masterplan Coalition Board Member Darryl Kelly.

The City of Wichita’s legal department is currently challenging if the petition is valid in court. The city argues the petition is “overly broad and unconstitutionally vague.” The Save Century II Committee is seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed, saying their petition shows there’s support for a binding vote on this issue.

Arguments in the case wrapped up Tuesday afternoon. The judge will issue a written opinion this week.

