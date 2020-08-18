Advertisement

Wichita school board considers possibility of starting year online

By Caroline Elliott
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education Monday night held a discussion concerning the possibility of starting the 2020-2021 school year online.

Currently, in Sedgwick County, more than 10 percent of COVID-19 tests are coming back positive. With that, the state highly recommends not returning to the classroom until positive case numbers in the community drop. The Wichita school board votes Thursday on how to start the year. Monday night, some teachers and students spoke up, asking the board to consider public safety first.

After watching school districts in other parts of the country quickly develop COVID-19 clusters, a group gathered outside Monday night’s board meeting calling for the remote start when the school year kicks off on Sept. 8.

“I want teachers to know, we are worried about them. It doesn’t matter what decision we make, we’re not going to please everybody,” Wichita Public Schools BOE President Sheril Logan said at Monday night’s meeting. “We’re just going to have to use the data and make the best decision we can. If we had the current numbers of cases we have today on September 8, would it be safe to go back to school? That’s what we’re looking at tonight.”

The school board is exploring different options ahead of Thursday’s vote. One idea is to allow onsite learning for pre-k through eighth-grade students and remote learning for high school students. Another idea is for all students to go full remote for the first semester. The board said plans can change, depending on the number of cases.

Ahead of Thursday, the Wichita school board encourages feedback from parents in the community.

