Wichita schools will have City League-only schedule for fall sports

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Athletic Director for USD 259 confirmed Tuesday that fall sports will be a league-only schedule for the nine teams in the Greater Wichita Athletic League (City League).

USD 259 Athletic Director Jay Means said the decision took a few weeks to make. He said he met with head City League coaches of each of the six fall sports and presented the idea to them. Most understood the reason why and were okay with it, he said. Means said teams could easily still go to other area schools like Derby and Hutchinson, but he said he didn’t want to pick and choose which out-of-league schools City League teams played and which ones they couldn’t.

