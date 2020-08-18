Advertisement

Wichita schools will have City League-only schedule for fall sports

Sep 21, 2017; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during a City League matchup between the Heights Falcons and Southeast Buffaloes &amp;copy;Kelly Ross CIK
Sep 21, 2017; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during a City League matchup between the Heights Falcons and Southeast Buffaloes &amp;copy;Kelly Ross CIK (KWCH)
By Braxton Jones
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Athletic Director for USD 259 confirmed Tuesday that fall sports will be a league-only schedule for the nine teams in the Greater Wichita Athletic League (City League).

USD 259 Athletic Director Jay Means said the decision took a few weeks to make. He said he met with head City League coaches of each of the six fall sports and presented the idea to them. Most understood the reason why and were okay with it, he said. Means said teams could easily still go to other area schools like Derby and Hutchinson, but he said he didn’t want to pick and choose which out-of-league schools City League teams played and which ones they couldn’t.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Royals

Reds-Royals postponed due to COVID-19; doubleheader on deck

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The game will be played as part of a doubleheader Wednesday so that the Reds can do additional testing after a player tested positive for COVID-19

Sports

CIK Season Preview: Andale reloads ahead of title defense

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Matt Henderson
With a new starting quarterback leading the way, a new look Andale team will take the field looking to defend their 3A title

Sports

Wichita Ice Center in top 4 of nationwide contest

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
The indoor skating rink and venue for competitive and recreation hockey is one of four finalists in the Kraft Hockeyville contest.

Sports

Chiefs ready to welcome fans for home games in upcoming season

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The Kansas City Chiefs announced plans Monday to welcome fans into Arrowhead Stadium for home games in the 2020 season. The stadium will open to a reduced capacity of about 22 percent to kick off the season, the team announced.

Latest News

News

Bill Snyder Family Stadium to open for football with new protocols

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT
|
By Shawn Wheat
K-State has announced the Riley County Commission approved their request to open Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the football season.

Sports

K-State, Big 12 release updated 2020 football schedule

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT
K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference unveiled Wednesday the Wildcats’ new 10-game football schedule for the 2020 season, which includes a newly scheduled non-conference matchup and all nine conference games.

Sports

KU, Big 12 release 2020 football schedule

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
Kansas football’s revised Big 12 Conference schedule, which features four home games and five road trips, was released by the conference office on Wednesday.

College

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports, releases 2020 football schedule

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
The Big 12 Board of Directors last evening agreed to proceed with plans for the fall sports’ seasons.

Sports

Friends University forging ahead with 2020 football season

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
Despite a late-July decision from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Council of Presidents to postpone fall sports championships until spring, Friends University is among teams in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) to move forward with plans to play this fall.

Breaking News

Reports: Big 12 plans to play football this fall

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman and Braxton Jones
Reports from the world of college football indicate the Big 12 will be among the power conferences planning to forge ahead with plans to play this fall. Yahoo Sports college football and basketball reporter Pete Thamel said “a schedule, which was already prepared, will be released in the near future.”