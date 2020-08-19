Barr, federal authorities tout Operation Legend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr says a federal task force working with local and state law enforcement officials to combat violent crime is making a difference since it began last month.

Barr stopped in Kansas City Wednesday to tout Operation Legend, an anti-crime task force named after a 4-year-old Kansas City boy who was fatally shot while he slept June 29. The program has since expanded to eight other cities, including St. Louis. Officials said the operation resulted in 18 arrests of homicide suspects and the seizure of more than 70 firearms in the Kansas City area. In St. Louis, 25 defendants have been charged with federal crimes under the program.

