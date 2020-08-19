Court delays due to COVID-19 bring ‘right to a speedy trial’ into question

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Included among every-day activities upended by the COVID-19 pandemic is much of our court systems. Postponed trials and hearings in Sedgwick County mean longer waits for people to have their time in court, and for some, this brings into question their right to a speedy trial.

While some non-contested hearings have continued virtually in Sedgwick County, jury trials have been on hold for months, which means some accused of crimes are in jail, waiting even longer for their day in court.

Some Sedgwick County courtrooms have been empty for months as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to postpone jury trials, which has created a backlog of cases waiting to go to court. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said while a speedy trial is a Constitutional right, there are also state statutes that require a case to be tried within 150 days or else the case must be dismissed.

Thre are exceptions, however.

“The Kansas Supreme Court and the federal courts for our district have suspended that, and they’ve ruled that because of the pandemic, it’s a special situation and those rights don’t apply now,” Wichita Attorney Charley O’Hara said.

That means that people in jail, awaiting their trials, won’t be released if COVID-19 continues to cause delays. That case for both serious cases and non-violent cases.

‘You know, like drug cases and things like that,” O’Hara explained. “It’s really said. They’re sitting in (jail) and their loved ones can’t see them. They can’t really interact with them except by video. It’s just a sad situation.”

And with COVID-19 cases spreading through the already-full Sedgwick County Jail, O’Hara said his office has filed numerous bond motions to get some clients out.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Sedgwick County District Court Chief Judge Jeffrey Goering issued a 30-day order to prevent the movement of people from the jail to the courtroom. That order will end in early September.

Bennett said there was one jury trial on Monday (Aug. 17).

“It was a good test case and they brought jurors in,” he said. “They put in, I want to say $20,000 worth of plexiglass, so everyone was in their own little cubicle basically.”

Bennett said they’ll likely try another jury trial in September.

“The goal by the end of the year, certainly beginning of next year, (is) to be trying as many cases as we can (in) a week,” he said.

Bennett said jury trials can’t be done virtually because of the Sixth Amendment’s Confrontation Clause which gives a defendant the right to face-to-face confrontation with a witness testifying against them. As such, he said holding these trials virtually would be unconstitutional.

