Advertisement

Dr. Lee Norman holds COVID-19 news conference

(John Hanna | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Envrionment will be holding a news conference.

The Kansas Department of Health and Envrionment says Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will be holding a news conference updating the state of Kansas on its COVID-19 progress.

The KDHE says the news conference will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 4 p.m. and Dr. Norman will be joined by U.S. Marshal for Kansas Ron Miller.

Watch Live with 13 News here or on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Great Bend birthday party linked to multiple cases of COVID-19

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Barton County Health Department has identified multiple positive cases of COVID-19 associated with a large birthday party gathering involving teenagers in high school.

National Politics

Americans say they are embarrassed by the COVID response

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
A majority of Americans say they are disappointed in the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Kansas food-assistance recipients can now buy groceries online

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The Kansas Department for Children and Families on Wednesday announced the implementation of EBT Online.

National Politics

US Postal Service backs down on change, but concerns remain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The USPS finds itself signed, sealed and delivered in the middle of a political and legal soap opera.

National Politics

Pharmacists can give childhood shots, U.S. officials say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Pharmacists in all 50 states will be authorized to give childhood vaccinations this fall under a new federal directive.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi says postmaster has no plans to restore mail cuts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
At the White House, Trump's team has insisted the president has no intention of disrupting mail delivery now or before Election Day.

Coronavirus

KDHE: 106-year-old among oldest to die of COVID-19 in Kansas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The state of Kansas added 730 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths since Monday.

National

2 charged, accused of attacking teen Sesame Place worker over masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
Authorities have charged a New York couple who they say violently attacked a 17-year-old Sesame Place amusement park employee after he reminded them to wear masks.

Coronavirus

Trail of bubbles leads scientists to new coronavirus clue

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Scientists are discovering new coronavirus clues all the time and in surprising ways and places.

Coronavirus

Target sales surge as Americans lean on big box stores

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Target reported recorded-setting sales growth online and at established stores over the past three months, more evidence that big box retailers have become essential points of supply during the pandemic.