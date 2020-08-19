Dr. Lee Norman holds COVID-19 news conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Envrionment will be holding a news conference.

The Kansas Department of Health and Envrionment says Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will be holding a news conference updating the state of Kansas on its COVID-19 progress.

The KDHE says the news conference will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 4 p.m. and Dr. Norman will be joined by U.S. Marshal for Kansas Ron Miller.

