Great Bend birthday party linked to multiple cases of COVID-19

COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 cases(MGN)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Health Department has identified multiple positive cases of COVID-19 associated with a large birthday party gathering involving teenagers in high school. The health department said the party was at a private residence in Great Bend on Saturday, August 8.

The health department says anyone who attended the gathering may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days. Those symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, diarrhea, and/or shortness of breath/difficulty breathing.

If symptoms develop, the health department says you should stay home, and contact your health care provider for guidance on testing. In an emergency, call 911 and notify first responders that you were potentially exposed to COVID-19 and, if possible, wear a cloth face mask before they arrive.

As of Tuesday, there were a total of 189 cases of COVID-19, 59 are currently active.

