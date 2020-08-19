Advertisement

Harvey County confirms second COVID-19 death in 2 days

COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 Cases(MGN Image)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Health Department confirmed its second COVID-19-related death on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to five.

On Tuesday, the county said a woman in her 50s died from the virus. The fifth death is a man in his 60s.

The health department has confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 in Harvey County on Wednesday. One case is associated with a cluster of COVID-19 cases announced Monday at Bethel College. The confirmed cases include:

  • A female in her 70s. This case is under investigation.
  • A female between 10-and-19 years old. This case is under investigation.
  • A male in his 50s. He is a close contact of a known active case.
  • A male in his 50s. He is a close contact in the family unit of a known active case.
  • A male in his 50s. His source of exposure is unknown.
  • A male in his 50s. This case is under investigation.
  • A male under 10 years old. He is a close contact in the family unit of a known active case.

All of the individuals are in home isolation. The Health Department will regularly monitor the health of the individuals, as well as follow up on all close contacts.

Harvey County has had 264 COVID-19 cases to date, including 258 confirmed and six probable cases. There are 52 known active cases in Harvey County. Three individuals remain hospitalized. There have been 4,145 tests for COVID-19 conducted in Harvey County.

