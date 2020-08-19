Kansas adds 730 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths since Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state of Kansas added 730 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths since Monday.

A 106-year-old was one of those deaths – making it the oldest person to die from the virus. An 18-year-old remains the youngest death.

The state also added 56 hospitalizations, bringing the total number to 2,090. The state reported 1,472 “discharges.”

There have been 323,950 negative tests.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will hold a press conference Wednesday at 4 p.m. He will be joined by U.S. Marshal for Kansas Ron Miller.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.