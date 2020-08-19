Advertisement

Kansas adds 730 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths since Monday

(MGN)
(MGN)(WIBW)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state of Kansas added 730 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths since Monday.

A 106-year-old was one of those deaths – making it the oldest person to die from the virus. An 18-year-old remains the youngest death.

The state also added 56 hospitalizations, bringing the total number to 2,090. The state reported 1,472 “discharges.”

There have been 323,950 negative tests.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will hold a press conference Wednesday at 4 p.m. He will be joined by U.S. Marshal for Kansas Ron Miller.

