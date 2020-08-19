Kansas food-assistance recipients can now buy groceries online

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department for Children and Families on Wednesday announced the implementation of EBT Online. What this does is allow Kansans receiving food assistance to purchase groceries online using a Kansas Benefits Card, also known as an EBT card, at Amazon and Walmart.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, this new online purchasing program offers a contactless, safe, and secure way for Kansans to get their groceries,” said DCF Secretary Laura Howard.

The option for benefits recipients to buy groceries online follows a June announcement from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly that the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the DCF proposal to offer EBT online in the state.

DCF said the EBT cards will function like debit cards with online grocery orders, and the same guidelines will apply.

The department points out that while Kansas food assistance or SNAP recipients can use their EBT cards to pay for groceries online, they can’t use the cards to cover the cost of grocery delivery.

SNAP provides monthly food benefits “that help individuals and families buy healthy, nutritious food,” DCF explained.

“Even if temporary, individuals and families who have experienced a change in their circumstances and need additional help may apply for food assistance benefits,” DCF said in a news release announcing the start of EBT online.

The department said Kansas currently has more than 208,000 individuals who receive food assistance benefits totaling about $291 million annually.

Those needing to apply for food assistance in Kansas can do so online here, or by calling 1-888-369-4777. You can learn more about EBT online on the DCF website.

