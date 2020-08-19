Kansas Secretary of State: You will be safe voting by mail

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Over the past several days, many have reached out to Eyewitness News with concerns after the United States Postal Service (USPS) removed a mail sorting machine in Wichita. Across the country, concerns have been raised regarding similar scenes of sorting-machine removals.

More Americans than ever before are voting by mail, but some are losing trust in the process.

“There is no justification for removing machinery that will help us assist in processing the ballot and the mail,” said National Post Handlers Union, Local 300 Vice President Yvette Johnson.

Since the USPS began the recent removal of mail-processing machines across the country, nearly 20 states have filed lawsuits and voters are raising questions and concerns ahead of the November 3 general election as President Donald Trump denounces the security of mail-in voting.

Tuesday, Eyewitness News brought questions many viewers have to Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab who said it’s unclear if the machines removed by the USPS will be replaced before November. Still, he said voters should have confidence voting by mail.

“A lot of folks are concerned because they don’t want anybody messing with the election,” Schwab said. “There’s a lot of rhetoric out there from the president to the speaker of the House in D.C., but on the local level, we really do work well together (so) the post office is prepared to, you know, respond to whatever they need to deliver press and results in the election.”

As secretary of state, Schwab said it can be challenging to convince Kansans that voting by mail in the state is secure when nationally, the Trump administration has said it leads to fraud.

“The only concern we have about Postal Service by mail is at the post office, (that) it gets there on time, and that’s outside of reallocation,” Schwab said.

Those wanting to vote by mail in the general election can do so without the USPS. In Sedgwick County, you can drop your ballot off in a ballot collection box at the county courthouse (525 N. Main Street) in downtown Wichita, or at any polling location on Election Day.

