Advertisement

Kansas Secretary of State: You will be safe voting by mail

Many people are blaming policy changes at the U.S. Postal Service for delays in mail service.
Many people are blaming policy changes at the U.S. Postal Service for delays in mail service.
By Caroline Elliott
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Over the past several days, many have reached out to Eyewitness News with concerns after the United States Postal Service (USPS) removed a mail sorting machine in Wichita. Across the country, concerns have been raised regarding similar scenes of sorting-machine removals.

More Americans than ever before are voting by mail, but some are losing trust in the process.

“There is no justification for removing machinery that will help us assist in processing the ballot and the mail,” said National Post Handlers Union, Local 300 Vice President Yvette Johnson.

Since the USPS began the recent removal of mail-processing machines across the country, nearly 20 states have filed lawsuits and voters are raising questions and concerns ahead of the November 3 general election as President Donald Trump denounces the security of mail-in voting.

Tuesday, Eyewitness News brought questions many viewers have to Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab who said it’s unclear if the machines removed by the USPS will be replaced before November. Still, he said voters should have confidence voting by mail.

“A lot of folks are concerned because they don’t want anybody messing with the election,” Schwab said. “There’s a lot of rhetoric out there from the president to the speaker of the House in D.C., but on the local level, we really do work well together (so) the post office is prepared to, you know, respond to whatever they need to deliver press and results in the election.”

As secretary of state, Schwab said it can be challenging to convince Kansans that voting by mail in the state is secure when nationally, the Trump administration has said it leads to fraud.

“The only concern we have about Postal Service by mail is at the post office, (that) it gets there on time, and that’s outside of reallocation,” Schwab said.

Those wanting to vote by mail in the general election can do so without the USPS. In Sedgwick County, you can drop your ballot off in a ballot collection box at the county courthouse (525 N. Main Street) in downtown Wichita, or at any polling location on Election Day.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wichita city council approves public, non-binding vote on future of Century II

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

FactFinder 12 looks into suspicious voting mailers showing up in Kansans’ mailboxes

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

FactFinder 12 looks into suspicious voting mailers showing up in Kansans’ mailboxes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Flippin
Letters throughout Kansas have been arriving in mailboxes in recent days and raising a lot of questions. Inside, is what appears to be a Kansas mail-in ballot application.

News

Wichita cafe overwhelmed by community support in fundraising effort for Lebanon

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Barton County prepares for COVID-19 vaccine with purchase of new scientific refrigerator

Updated: 4 hours ago

Coronavirus

Sedgwick County health officer signs new order on masks, bars & nightclubs

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith and Hailey Tucker
The Sedgwick County local health officer is expected to issue a new public health order during Wednesday’s commission meeting.

Coronavirus

K-State fraternity members test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter and Shawn Wheat
Several Kansas State University fraternity members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Breaking News

Sedgwick County removing ‘recovered,’ ‘active case’ data from COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
Sedgwick County on Tuesday announced changes to its community website dashboard. The county specifically said it’s removing data in regard to recovered COVID-19 patients.

News

Wichita city council approves public, non-binding vote on future of Century II

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
Any plan to level Century II or the old Wichita Public Library downtown branch will now require a public vote.

National

USPS to delay cost-saving initiatives until after election

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
United States Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Tuesday he is suspending cost-saving initiatives until after the 2020 presidential election to “avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail.”