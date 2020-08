WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KWCH will air three classic Kansas City Chiefs games to get ready for the NFL season.

The games will air for the next three Saturdays on KWCH 12 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 22 - Chiefs Classic: KC vs Indianapolis

Saturday, August 29 - Chiefs Classic: KC vs Oakland

Saturday, September 4 - Chiefs Classic: KC vs Oakland

